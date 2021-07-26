Desjardins Comments on Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.22 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 38.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.15.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.