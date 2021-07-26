Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.79 EPS.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.
Shares of IFC opened at C$168.60 on Monday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$173.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$167.34. The stock has a market cap of C$29.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
