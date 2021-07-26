Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Hold

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday. downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DBS Vickers downgraded TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.01.

TAL stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,222,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,779,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 92.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,690,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,394,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662,071 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,452,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 474.7% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,626,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

