Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €69.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.06 ($71.84).

FRA DPW traded up €0.80 ($0.94) on Monday, hitting €59.37 ($69.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,964 shares. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

