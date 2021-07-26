Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Deutsche Post stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 82,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

