DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 3.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of DexCom worth $75,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in DexCom by 1,037.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $452.27. 9,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $463.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.00.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,024 shares of company stock worth $26,508,717. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

