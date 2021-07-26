Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $78.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.96.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

