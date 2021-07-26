DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $43,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,982 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after purchasing an additional 398,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $104.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $104.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

