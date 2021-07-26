DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the ride-hailing company’s stock.
Shares of DIDI stock opened at 7.32 on Monday. DiDi Global has a 1 year low of 7.93 and a 1 year high of 18.01.
About DiDi Global
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.