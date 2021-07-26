DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the ride-hailing company’s stock.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 7.32 on Monday. DiDi Global has a 1 year low of 7.93 and a 1 year high of 18.01.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.