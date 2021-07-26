Digital Insurance Token Price Hits $0.0027 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $604,425.79 and approximately $30.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.76 or 0.00603628 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000941 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.