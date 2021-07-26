DigitalBits Price Up 50% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $77.31 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 50% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00383334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $456.70 or 0.01223505 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,840,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

