Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.07% of PetIQ worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 40.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $180,450.00. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,039. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $36.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.04. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

