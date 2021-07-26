Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.51 Million Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.21% of First Internet Bancorp worth $21,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $333,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $29.97 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $295.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.52%. On average, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

