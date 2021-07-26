Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $22.42 Million Holdings in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.83% of Altabancorp worth $22,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after buying an additional 95,779 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALTA opened at $40.20 on Monday. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $759.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Altabancorp Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

