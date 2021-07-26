Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 211,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.03% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $21,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $70,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 176.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 268,434 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of TACO opened at $9.11 on Monday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

