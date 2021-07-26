disBalancer Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $482,312.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00036682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00102963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00129517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.71 or 1.00619629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.09 or 0.00823425 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,909,017 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

