Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.29.

DFS opened at $123.01 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $48.36 and a one year high of $127.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

