Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Up 4.6%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.78. Approximately 146,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,232,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery by 37.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $1,297,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

