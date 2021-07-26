Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 162,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,408,764 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $26.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 860,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after buying an additional 186,693 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,471,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Discovery by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Discovery by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

