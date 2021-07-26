DMScript Trading 70.9% Higher Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 70.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $459,954.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00132530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.83 or 1.00172678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.53 or 0.00821344 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.