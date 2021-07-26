DODO (DODO) Market Capitalization Tops $106.92 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, DODO has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC on major exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $106.92 million and $66.52 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00798203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

