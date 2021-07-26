Dogecoin Market Cap Hits $26.74 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion and $4.86 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00351954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,601,278,853 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

