Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.00.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $525.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.07. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

