Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.53

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.53 and last traded at $90.53, with a volume of 1332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.62.

Several research firms recently commented on DOMO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get Domo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Domo by 19,400.2% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 250,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 249,680 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Domo by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,117,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,295,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,432 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.