Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFIN. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.