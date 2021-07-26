Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Declares $0.39 Dividend

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced a dividend on Monday, July 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3946 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,590. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $604.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

