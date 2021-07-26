Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $16.60

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $17.18. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

