Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.67. 2,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $379.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $708.86 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

