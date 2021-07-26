Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

DORM traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.63. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

