Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $883.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 104.59%.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PLOW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

