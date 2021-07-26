Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $164.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 36.0% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

