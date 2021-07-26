Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.47

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 10129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other news, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

