DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Achieves $3.09 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $193.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,199.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.27 or 0.01304528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.50 or 0.00350805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00074400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

