Draper Asset Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Draper Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,774.20. 24,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,181. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,776.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,512.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,558.32.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

