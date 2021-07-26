DREP (DREP) Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048494 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.00815398 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00038306 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

