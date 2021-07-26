Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Hits $20.51 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. Drep [new] has a market cap of $20.51 million and $5.08 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

