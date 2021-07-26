DSP Group (DSPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect DSP Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. On average, analysts expect DSP Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $14.57 on Monday. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

