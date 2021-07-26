DubaiCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041038 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006949 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002783 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.