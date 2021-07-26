DuckDaoDime Achieves Market Cap of $8.97 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $8.62 or 0.00022852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $8.97 million and $199,643.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00132055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,543.30 or 0.99571267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00820753 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,477,752 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,908 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.