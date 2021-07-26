Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.44% of Duluth worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Duluth by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

