Dvision Network (DVI) Market Capitalization Hits $56.71 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $56.71 million and approximately $24.55 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

