Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 165.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.87% of Dycom Industries worth $24,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

