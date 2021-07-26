Dynamic Hits Market Capitalization of $9.22 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,456.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.40 or 0.05981334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.16 or 0.01289931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00351321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00130106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.13 or 0.00585036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00349896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00269183 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.