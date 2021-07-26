Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.81.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $63.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Dynatrace by 51.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $4,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

