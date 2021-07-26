DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of DZS worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DZS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DZS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DZS by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DZS alerts:

DZSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $19.22 on Monday. DZS Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $517.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. On average, analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.