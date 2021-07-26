e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $86.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00350515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,640 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,366 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

