E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EONGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of EONGY opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

