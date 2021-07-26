EarnX (EARNX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. EarnX has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $76,064.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EarnX has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00115500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00130970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.60 or 1.00561645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00818878 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 7,122,260,691,039 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

