East West Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EWBC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.63.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $73.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

