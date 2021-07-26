Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.
Several research firms have commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DEA opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.24 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
